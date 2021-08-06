Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 77,065 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

