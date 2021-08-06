Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

EPC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

