Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.