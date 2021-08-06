Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66.

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$11.06. 248,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,862. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.70.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

