Electric Vehicle Zone Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $19.05 million and $2.75 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.75 or 0.99999478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00830357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

