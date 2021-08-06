Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,033 ($13.50). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 567,036 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECM shares. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.69. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

