Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.