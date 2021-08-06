Ellaism 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $81,059.20 and $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.15 or 0.06824753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00124364 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

