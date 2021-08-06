Ellipsis (EPS) Tops One Day Volume of $42.76 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $79.81 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

