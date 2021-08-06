Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.18. Eltek shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 44,274 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

