Emerald Advisers LLC Has $32.66 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,410 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Onto Innovation worth $32,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

