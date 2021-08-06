Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 205,759 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,759 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

