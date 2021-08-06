Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 22,950 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.55% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,133. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.