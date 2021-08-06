Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.24. 41,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. Empire has a twelve month low of C$32.63 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at C$503,703.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

