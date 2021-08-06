Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.