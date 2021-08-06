Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.