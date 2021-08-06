Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

