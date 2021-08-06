Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.