Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.30. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,201 shares.
ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $285,000. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
