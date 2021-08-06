Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.30. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $285,000. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

