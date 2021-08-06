Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the quarter. Enerplus accounts for 1.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 135,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

