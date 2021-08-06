Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Engie in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.53 ($18.27).

ENGI opened at €11.62 ($13.67) on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

