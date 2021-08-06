Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

ENLV opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

