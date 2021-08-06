Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.12. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.