Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. 6,311,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,899. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

