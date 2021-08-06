EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 707.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.