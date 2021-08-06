Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14. Xylem has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.