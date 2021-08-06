Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$65.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

