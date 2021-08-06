Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $350.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.94.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,356 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.