Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

