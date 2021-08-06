Essex Savings Bank Has $654,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

