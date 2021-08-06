Essex Savings Bank Has $7.33 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.21. 88,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,575. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

