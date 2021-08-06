Essex Savings Bank Purchases 1,911 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 37,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.39.

