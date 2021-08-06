Essilor International Société Anonyme (EPA:EI) Shares Up ∞

Essilor International Société Anonyme (EPA:EI)’s stock price traded up ∞ on Friday . The stock traded as high as €128.35 ($151.00) and last traded at €126.85 ($149.24). 715,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 688,392 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €126.85.

About Essilor International Société Anonyme (EPA:EI)

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

