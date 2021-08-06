Ethverse Market Capitalization Tops $401,933.84 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $401,933.84 and approximately $64,996.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00386181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.05 or 0.00760348 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,173,154 coins and its circulating supply is 8,082,981 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.