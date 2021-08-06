Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.36. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.20. 125,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,776. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

