Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $202.10, but opened at $176.70. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy shares last traded at $180.49, with a volume of 72,297 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

