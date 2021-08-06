Eukles Asset Management Buys 1,859 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 765.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.