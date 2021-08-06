Eukles Asset Management Invests $81,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.72 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.