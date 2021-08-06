Eurofins Scientific’s (ERFSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERFSF. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

ERFSF stock traded up $15.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

