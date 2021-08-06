Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EEFT stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

