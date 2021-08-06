Evedo Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1.72 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00042284 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

