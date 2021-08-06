Evercore ISI Increases BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $95.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 337.79% from the company’s previous close.
BYSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.
BeyondSpring stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
