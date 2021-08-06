Evercore ISI Increases BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $95.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 337.79% from the company’s previous close.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

