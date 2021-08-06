Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
Evergy stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
