Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Evergy stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.