Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,317. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

