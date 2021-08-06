Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 22.1%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX)’s share price was down 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 18,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Hawkins bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

