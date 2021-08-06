Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $138,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

