Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Excellon Resources from C$5.80 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE:EXN opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$6.15. The company has a market cap of C$92.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$12.39 million for the quarter.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

