Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

