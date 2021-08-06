Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 195494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

