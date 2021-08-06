eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 39,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.15 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in eXp World by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eXp World by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

